Ellen Nystrom named MW Player of the Week for third time this season

Last week was a good week for Colorado State women’s basketball senior guard Ellen Nystrom. Averaging 14.5 points, nine rebounds and eight assists per game, she led the Rams to the outright Mountain West Conference regular season title (their fourth straight MW title).

On Monday, Nystrom was recognized for her efforts; as she was named the Mountain West Player of the Week. It was the third week this season during which she was recognized as the MW’s top performer.

Last week, CSU beat New Mexico and San Diego State, with Nystrom scoring 22 and seven points, respectively. The final two games of the regular season will come Tuesday against Wyoming and Friday against Nevada.

