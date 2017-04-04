Elway reportedly only wanted Romo if he was ‘all-in’ in pursuit of Super Bowl

John Elway has made one thing abundantly clear since he re-joined the Denver Broncos as Executive Vice President of Football Operations, the organization has one goal: win world championships. If Tony Romo was interested in that, then the Broncos reportedly would have been interested in him.

“One of the conditions was that Romo was all-in on the pursuit of a Super Bowl to kind of cap his career,” Mike Klis of 9News told NFL Network on Tuesday.

Elway himself went out a champion. Peyton Manning did the same. According to Klis, if Romo was to be a Bronco, the desire to do the same had to be the No. 1 priority for him when deciding on a destination, over all other considerations, including family, money and staying in Texas. Once Elway heard that Romo was considering television, he questioned that.

“I think Elway wasn’t sure how committed Tony Romo was to that all-consuming quest that he wanted from his quarterback,” Klis continued. “I think that had a big part of why Elway backed off of Tony Romo a few weeks ago.”

Now, with Romo heading away from the gridiron and up to the broadcast booth, that quest will continue on with Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch, at least for the time being.

The full interview with Mike Klis can be heard here.