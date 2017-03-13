Elway says Denver Broncos are not done at the tackle position

The construction zone that is the Broncos offensive line remains a work in progress. The Broncos have added some big bodies to help in 2017 in tackle Menelik Watson and guard Ronald Leary, but in a press conference today John Elway wouldn’t commit to saying that the Broncos’ left tackle is currently on the roster.

“It’s still open, and we’re not done,” Elway said. “Watson’s played some left tackle, and we’re going to take a peek at [Donald] Stephenson there.”

At the tackle position, the Broncos currently have Watson, Stephenson, Ty Sambrailo and the much maligned Michael Schofield. The free agent pool at tackle is thinning out quickly, with top tackles Andrew Whitworth and Riley Reiff signing with teams already. Among those still available are former Bronco Ryan Clady and King Dunlap.

The draft is where many see the Broncos bringing in help. Wisconsin tackle Ryan Ramczyk has been linked to the Broncos, but it’s possible that he won’t last until the 21st pick in the draft. If that’s the case, most football heads have the Broncos drafting Utah tackle Garett Bolles. Elway is keeping the free agency and draft possibilities open.

“We have some different options, and we’re not done yet,” he said.

The team is also evaluating many other positions, notably at quarterback. They have money to spend different paths they can take to shore up the problem positions before next season. The NFL Draft is April 27.