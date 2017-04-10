Emmanuel Omogbo earns invitation to Portsmouth Invitational Tournament

Read this story on CSURams.com

Colorado State men’s basketball senior forward Emmanuel Omogbo received an invitation to the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament (PIT) today. The tournament will be held in Portsmouth, Va. April 12-15 and can be followed on www.portsmouthinvitational.com.

The PIT invites 64 of the best senior players in college basketball every year and Omogbo made the list. The four-day, 12-game tournament will be in front of scouts from every NBA team. Omogbo will play for the Portsmouth Sports Club under coaches Mark Hall and Ethan Walker along with NBA assistant coach Wesley Person. His first game will be on Wednesday, April 12 at 7 pm ET, as his team takes on Norfolk Sports Club, with each squad playing three games in the event.

Omogbo was the new standard for double-doubles in the Mountain West this season, recording a new league record with 13 during conference play and 20 overall for the season, ranking in the top-20 nationally, setting a new school single-season record and joining the record book as the third-best mark in MW history. He led the conference in rebounding at 10.4 boards per conference game and ranked 12th in scoring at 13.6 points a contest. He was also third in league-only field goal percentage, hitting .482 of his shot attempts.

The senior scored a career-high 24 points, with 17 coming in the final half, in the win at San Diego State, Jan. 28. He hit a 3-pointer with 4.1 seconds left for the game-winner over San Diego State, Feb. 25, part of an 11-point, 11-rebound effort. For his CSU career, Omogbo recorded 28 double-doubles, which is seventh all-time on the MW career list, and his 9.24 rebounds in 69 career games ranked as the fifth-best mark in league annals.

Among the list, three other Mountain West players were invited, Nevada guard Marcus Marshall, Utah State forward Jalen Moore and Tim Williams, forward from New Mexico.

Complete Game Schedule (Omogbo’s Potential Games in Bold)

Game 1 – Wednesday, April 12 – 7:00 pm – Norfolk Sports Club vs Portsmouth Sports Club

Game 2 – Wednesday, April 12 – 9:00 pm – Portsmouth Partnership vs Cherry Bekaert

Game 3 – Thursday, April 13 – 3:15 pm – Loser of Game 1 vs Loser of Game 2

Game 4 – Thursday, April 13 – 7:00 pm – Mike Duman Auto Sales vs Roger Brown’s Restaurant

Game 5 – Thursday, April 13 – 9:00 pm – K&D Rounds Landscaping vs Sales Systems, Ltd.

Game 6 – Friday, April 14 – 3:15 pm – Loser of Game 4 vs Loser of Game 5

Game 7 – Friday, April 14 – 7:00 pm – Winner of Game 1 vs Winner of Game 2

Game 8 – Friday, April 14 – 9:00 pm – Winner of Game 4 vs Winner of Game 5

Game 9 – Saturday, April 15 – 12:00 pm – Loser of Game 3 vs Loser of Game 6

Game 10 – Saturday, April 15 – 2:00 pm – Winner of Game 3 vs Winner of Game 6

Game 11 – Saturday, April 15 – 6:00 pm – Loser of Game 7 vs Loser of Game 8

Game 12 – Saturday, April 15 – 8:00 pm – Winner of Game 7 vs Winner of Game 8