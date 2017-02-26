Emmanuel Sanders bulked up drinking water before Combine weigh-in

On Friday, the NFL Scouting Combine will get inderway in Indianapolis. There, young NFL hopefuls will try to impress teams with their physical prowess, hoping to entice at least one to select them in the NFL Draft.

As the Combine draws near, many current NFL players are reminiscent about their own experience. That group includes Denver Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, who put in a little extra effort to get his weight up.

According to Sanders, he bulked up to 185. Then, after an impressive combine, he was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the third round of the 2010 NFL Draft.