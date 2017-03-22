Erik Johnson doesn’t mince words when describing Avalanche’s season

On Tuesday, the Colorado Avalanche fell to the St. Louis Blues by a score of 4-2. Prior to losing to the team that drafted him first overall, then later traded him to the Avs, defenseman Erik Johnson was very frank in his assessment of his current team.

“We’re the worst team in 20 years and that falls on first and foremost, the top players on this team,” Johnson said (via the Denver Post).

It’s hard to name the top players on the Avalanche without including Johnson; and he wouldn’t want to be discluded. Though he missed half the campaign with injury, Johnson is also having a down year by his standards (one goal and 12 points in 36 games).

“If you look at everybody up and down our lineup, we’re on pace for the worst offensive season of their careers,” he said. “I don’t know if that’s just bad luck or a combination of a lot of other things. It’s just been a terrible year for everyone.”

In Johnson’s opinion, something needs to change. The 29-year-old blueliner thinks Avalanche general manager Joe Sakic will evaluate every aspect of the team this summer.

“If you look at the way our season’s gone, something has to change,” he said. “Whether that’s players, or systems, or whatever. I don’t think you can point the finger at one particular area and say that’s the reason why this season has happened. Otherwise, it would be fixed. There obviously needs to be changes somewhere and I’m sure Joe will do that because he’s not oblivious to what’s gone on here.

“I think up and down the organization, everything needs to be assessed and I’m sure it will.”