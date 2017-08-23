FACE TO FACE: Mat Smith with CU tight end/defensive end George Frazier

Adversity is one of life’s greatest teachers. For Colorado Buffaloes redshirt senior TE/DE George Frazier, adversity has been the name of the game when it comes to his college career.

Frazier redshirted his true freshman year. He initially was projected to play at either outside linebacker or defensive end his freshman year in college, but was moved to fullback halfway into practices.

The next summer he was charged with driving under the influence, underage possession of alcohol and a traffic violation. When practice began in fall of 2015, he then began seeing reps at the tight end position in addition to fullback.

Over the last three seasons, Frazier has played in 38 games and proven himself as a valuable asset in any way he can contribute. Now, in his final year, he’s seeing reps on a defensive line in need of players to fill big roles by those departed. George was named team captain for the second consecutive season in 2017, one of 10 Buffs in program history to serve as captain twice.

Frazier has been named to the preseason watch list for the 2017 Paul Hornung Award, given annually to the most versatile player in college football.