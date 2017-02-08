Familiar faces will make McCoy’s return to Denver that much easier

After four years in sunny San Diego, Mike McCoy is heading back to the Mile High City. Fired as the head coach of the San Diego Chargers, he will reassume the role of offensive coordinator for the Denver Broncos, the role he abdicated to talk the reins of the Bolts.

“To be part of an organization that has so much tradition and history, what it means to be a Denver Bronco, to be able to come back a second time is something special,” McCoy said after being officially introduced by the Broncos on Tuesday.

A sound offensive mind, McCoy is known for his ability to adapt his scheme to fit the skillsets of his players. After four years as a head coach, he is excited about returning to his old role.especially when it comes to his duties on game day.

“I’ve got a burning desire to call plays,” he said. “I did not do that the last four years; and that was something hard.”

If you’re concerned with possible rust, you need not worry. McCoy has filled his offensive staff with plenty of familiar faces.

“I worked with most of the staff on offense, besides John Betton and Klint [Kubiak],” he said.

In fact, quarterbacks coach Bill Musgrave gave McCoy his first NFL job. When he assumed the role of offensive coordinator of the Carolina Panthers, he brought McCoy aboard as an offensive assistant.

“Bill Musgrave brought me into this business in Carolina in 2000,” McCoy said. “We’ve got a great staff here, so I’m going to lean on those guys a lot.”

Musgrave and McCoy are both experienced offensive coaches. That being said, their philosophies are different. When asked if that may create conflict, head coach Vance Joseph said that he didn’t just expect it to, but that he would welcome it.

“Well, I hope so,” said Joseph. “That tension is always good tension.”

Another cook in that offensive kitchen is offensive line coach Jeff Davidson, who is coming with McCoy after serving on his staff with the Chargers. The pair also worked together with the Panthers. When McCoy took the Broncos job, his first call was to Davidson.

“That was Mike’s first name on his list that he wanted,” Joseph said. “Jeff is an experienced guy. Playing against Mike and Jeff over the years, they were always hard to prepare for.”

Also around from McCoy’s days in Carolina is tight ends coach Geep Chryst. The team also retained running backs coach Eric Studesville, who was around for McCoy’s first stint in Denver.

“What I did with Eric, the past couple years , when I was here calling plays , he was that crutch I leaned on a number of times,” McCoy said.

While McCoy will be calling the plays, the offense will be more of a collaboration. Everybody will bring a little something to the table.

“We’re working on putting the playbook together,” said McCoy. “As a staff, we’re going to change some things. I’ve laid the playbook out, the one I’m bringing with me, by the end, there’s going to be some things that different coaches have called differently . There’s going to be flexibility.”