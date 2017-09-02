Final Rocky Mountain Showdown for Phillip Lindsay a success

The Rocky Mountain Showdown was just that — a showdown — as the Colorado State Rams battled it out with the Colorado Buffaloes at Sports Authority Field on Friday night.

Last year, it was the Buffaloes who stole the show as they beat the Rams by a score of 44-7, thanks in part to then-junior running back Phillip Lindsay’s 95 yards rushing and two touchdowns. In his highly-anticipated senior season debut, Lindsay had another big outing in the Buffs’ 17-3 victory in his final Rocky Mountain Showdown game.

At the half, Lindsay had only seven carries, but he had a whopping 102 yards, including this 45-yard TD run.

Check out this 45 yard run by Phillip Lindsay. Don't forget to watch on Pac-12 Networks https://t.co/DiHlRMRgS7 — Colorado Football (@RunRalphieRun) September 2, 2017

On the 45-yard scamper, Lindsay, like most times, gave credit to the big men up front.

“The offensive line handled their business,” Lindsay said. “I was patient and followed it, and it hit like it always does in practice.”

The all-purpose back from Denver South high school was the difference-maker, and Buffaloes head coach Mike MacIntyre made sure to show his appreciation for his star running back.

“Phil’s a heck of a runner,” said MacIntyre. “This year, he’s a little faster, he’s a little stronger.”

Lindsay showcased his improved strength and speed as he gave the Rams fits all night. He finished the game with 140 yards on 19 carries and a touchdown, showcasing why he was named to the Doak Walker watch list, an award given to the nation’s best running back.

This game has always meant just a little bit more to Lindsay, partly due to the fact that from 1980 to 1983, Troy Lindsay, Phillips’s father and role model, was a Colorado State Ram.

Phillip said there wasn’t a friendly father-son rivalry between the two, and that his father was fully supportive of him, but this was still his final Rocky Mountain Showdown — and he’s glad to have won it.

“It’s a good feeling,” Lindsay said, “to go out like that in my last year, I’ll never play in another Rocky Mountain Showdown, so it feels really good to go out and just get a win.”