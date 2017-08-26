Five players not named Gallup or Stevens the CSU Rams will count on in 2017

Preseason All-American wide receiver Michael Gallup and senior quarterback Nick Stevens headline a veteran-laden Colorado State Rams squad with aspirations of competing for a Mountain West championship in 2017.

While the pass-catch duo will garner the headlines, they alone won’t deliver a championship to Fort Collins. Here’s a quick look at five Rams who will also play a big role in CSU’s success this season.

Dalyn Dawkins (RB)

After leading a Rams rushing attack that ranked 31st in the nation last season, Dalyn Dawkins is aiming for a repeat performance. The senior running back will look to make an impact in both the ground and air game, as opposing defenses key on preseason All-American wide receiver Michael Gallup. Look for Dawkins to take advantage of any team that doesn’t have multiple lockdown defenders who can stop the run and cover him on routes out of the backfield.

Justin Sweet (DB)

Justin Sweet filled up the stat sheet last season by playing in all 13 games, recording 44 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, an interception that he returned for a touchdown, seven passes defended, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. The do-it-all defensive back broke out last season as a junior and is looking to make a bigger impact in his final season in Fort Collins.

Wyatt Bryan (K)

Most of the preseason football talk in Fort Collins has been about projected All-American wide receiver who scored 86 points last season, tied for the team lead. The player Gallup was tied with? Kicker Wyatt Bryan. Bryan was a model of consistency last season with a field goal percentage nearing 80 percent. Bryan should continue to impress with his leg and quietly hang around the team lead in points once again in 2017.

Toby McBride (DE)

As a true freshman last season, Toby McBride emerged as a difference maker on the Rams defense. The Fort Morgan native played in all 13 games at defensive end and finished the season with 32 tackles and a team-leading four sacks. McBride figures to anchor a Rams defense that has high aspirations in 2017.

Jake Bennett (C)

Senior center Jake Bennett is a player to watch on the CSU offense. He may not score or rip off 50-yard runs, but the lineman will be anchoring a Rams front seven trying to recreate their success last season, when they only allowed a single sack each game and sprung the nation’s No. 31 run game. Bennett is also on the seven-man preseason watch list for the Rimington Trophy, given to the most outstanding center in Division I football each season.