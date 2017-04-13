Former Bronco Terrance Knighton retiring to pursue coaching career

By MHS Staff -
6

You can officially stick a fork in “Pot Roast.” Defensive tackle Terrance Knighton says he’s done. The 30-year-old told ESPN on Wednesday that he is retiring from the NFL to pursue a career in coaching.

Knighton did not play last season after failing to make the New England Patriots; roster in August. He spent the 2013 and 2014 seasons with the Denver Broncos, helping the team reach Super Bowl XLVIII.

At 6-foot-3, 355 pounds, Knighton was known for his stout run-stuffing ability. In his seven NFL seasons with the Washington Redskins, Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars, he had 148 tackles, 14 sacks, 10 passes defensed and two interceptions.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR