Former Bronco Terrance Knighton retiring to pursue coaching career

You can officially stick a fork in “Pot Roast.” Defensive tackle Terrance Knighton says he’s done. The 30-year-old told ESPN on Wednesday that he is retiring from the NFL to pursue a career in coaching.

Knighton did not play last season after failing to make the New England Patriots; roster in August. He spent the 2013 and 2014 seasons with the Denver Broncos, helping the team reach Super Bowl XLVIII.

At 6-foot-3, 355 pounds, Knighton was known for his stout run-stuffing ability. In his seven NFL seasons with the Washington Redskins, Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars, he had 148 tackles, 14 sacks, 10 passes defensed and two interceptions.