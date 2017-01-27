Former coworkers rave about Denver Broncos’ coaching hires

Need a little more insight into the Denver Broncos’ coaching hires? If you want an idea of where these men are steering the Broncos, just look at where they came from.

After one year as defensive coordinator of the Miami Dolphins, Vance Joseph was hired as the head coach of the Broncos. Defensive end Cameron Wake, one of the standouts of the Miami defense, gave his two cents about his old coordinator.

“He’s a tremendous football mind,” Wake told DenverBroncos.com. “The thing that made him successful, in my opinion, was his ability to use the tools, the players in the situations, for whatever he needed…We had a lot of different personnel, so we moved things around, put guys in position to make plays.”

Philip Rivers, a name many have thrown around when it comes to upgrading the Broncos quarterback situation, opined about his former head coach Mike McCoy (the Broncos new/old offensive coordinator), stating “he’s a good coach, [a] good man. I know Denver’s probably fired up to get him back.”

Finally, DenverBroncos.com caught up with Kansas City Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub, who interviewed for the Broncos head coaching gig, who raved about his former assistant and Denver’s new special teams coordinator Brock Olivo.

“Brock is ready to go,” said Toub. “His attention to detail, I think, is the thing that the players are going to like the most. He’s going to get players to play hard, and that’s really going to help Denver.”