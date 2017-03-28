Former CSU star Becky Hammon turns down Florida coaching gig

As it turns out, Becky Hammon will not be headed back to college after all. Reportedly the top choice for the vacant job as the head coach of the University of Florida women’s basketball team, she has turned the position down, according to Swish Appeal.

Instead, the 40-year-old Hammon will continue to serve as an assistant under legendary coach Gregg Popovich on the staff for the San Antonio Spurs. She was hired by the team in August 2014, becoming the first full-time, salaried female coach in NBA history. Less than a year later, she coached their NBA Summer League team, becoming the first female to do that as well. Not only that, she led the Spurs to the Summer League Championship that year.

After starring at Colorado State, Hammon enjoyed a 14-year professional career. She was a six-time WNBA All-Star, a Spanish League champion and has an Olympic bronze medal.