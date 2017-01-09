Former CSU star Joey Porter arrested after Steelers playoff win

On Sunday afternoon, former Colorado State defensive standout Joey Porter was on the sidelines, as the Pittsburgh Steelers trounced the Miami Dolphins for a 30-12 postseason victory. By Sunday night, the Steelers outside linebackers coach was behind bars.

Porter was arrested late Sunday evening after an altercation at a Pittsburgh-area bar. Around 9:30 p.m. ET, an officer was summoned to The Flats on Carson, due to “an unruly customer who was in the process of assaulting the doorman.” The customer was later identified as Porter, according to a statement by the City of Pittsburgh Public Safety Department.

After the officer intervened, he too allegedly struggled with Porter. The 39-year-old has been charged with suspicion of aggravated assault, simple assault, resisting arrest and public drunkenness. He was released early Monday morning after posting $25,000 bail.

The Steelers are aware of the incident, and have released the following statement through director of communications Burt Lauten:

“We are still gathering information as it pertains to the situation, and we will have no further comment until we get more details.”

Joining the Rams in 1995, Porter originally played wide receiver/H-back. He transitioned to defensive end as a junior, accumulating 22 sacks in his final two seasons in Ft. Collins.

While a linebacker for the Steelers, Porter was shot outside of a Denver bar during the 2003 preseason. He was not believed to be involved in any altercation leading up to that incident, and returned to play a few weeks later.

Porter’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 19.