Former CSU star Joey Porter pleads guilty to disorderly conduct

Current Pittsburgh Steelers assistant coach and former Colorado State standout Joey Porter has pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct on Tuesday and was fined $300.

Porter was originally charged with suspicion of aggravated assault, simple assault, resisting arrest and public drunkenness; but, after viewing the video evidence, the Allegheny County District Attorney would then decide to pursue just disorderly conduct and the public drunkenness charge.

The charges came in connection to a Jan. 9 incident that occurred in a Pittsburgh-area bar after the Steelers’ playoff win over the Miami Dolphins. Porter is alleged to have grabbed a police officer’s wrists after having been denied entry to the establishment by a bouncer.

Here is surveillance video of the incident, which was provided by the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police:

After spending four years at Colorado State, Porter would enjoy a 12-year NFL career with the Steelers, Dolphins and Arizona Cardinals. A two-time All-Pro, he would win Super Bowl XL, as a member of the Steelers. After retiring, he spent one year as a defensive assistant for CSU before joining Pittsburgh’s staff, where he has been since 2014.