Wade Phillips reminisces about his time coaching DeMarcus Ware

Being selected as a first rounder of the 2005 NFL draft by the Dallas Cowboys, was just the first step to a long and successful career for DeMarcus Ware. Yet on March 13, the future Hall-of-Famer decided to hang up his cleats. Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips coached Ware with both the Denver Broncos and Dallas Cowboys. He joined Gil Whiteley and Benjamin Allbright of Mile High Sports Radio to discuss the linebacker’s decision.

“I think he just came to the point that that was what he wanted to do, was retire,” said Phillips. “Sometimes it’s the right time for guys, and certainly he’s accomplished everything he’s need to accomplish.”

Throughout his nine seasons with the Cowboys and three seasons with the Broncos, Ware was named to nine Pro Bowl, as well as helping the Broncos capture Super Bowl 50.

“I didn’t really coach him, I just let him go,” said Phillips. “He was special. Obviously everybody knows, and everybody saw him play and knew how good he was.”

Under Phillips supervision, and with the help of players like Ware, the Broncos were one of the top defenses in the league for the past two seasons.

“I’m sure that we’re the only team that has given up less than 200 yards passing per game,” said Phillips. “We gave up the least yards per play for the last two years. I was lucky to be around a group like that, but we had a lot of good players.”

Listen to the full interview with Wade Phillips, as well as his interpretation of the 3-4-defense, in the podcast below.

