Former DU captain Drew Shore joins Canucks after season in Switzerland

The oldest brother of the first family of Colorado hockey is getting another NHL shot. On Sunday, the Vancouver Canucks signed forward Drew Shore for the remainder of the season.

Shore had spent the season with EHC Kloten of the NLA in Switzerland, where he had 48 points in 50 games. After their season ended, he was quickly scooped up by the Canucks. A second-round (44th overall) pick by the Florida Panthers in the 2009 NHL Entry Draft, the 26-year-old has 24 points in 80 career NHL games with the Panthers and Calgary Flames.

Shore will play his first game for the Canucks on Monday. Needless to say, he is excited about getting another chance.

Drew Shore is all smiles as he gets set to make his #Canucks debut after traveling all day yesterday from Switzerland to join his new team. pic.twitter.com/BfqNHC47Yr — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) March 13, 2017

A native of Littleton, Colo., Shore is a former captain of the University of Denver hockey team. His brothers Quentin and Nick Shore also played for the Pioneers. Nick currently plays for the Los Angeles Kings, while Quentin skates for the ECHL’s Manchester Monarchs. A fourth brother, 17-year-old Baker Shore, will break with family tradition, as he is committed to play for Harvard.