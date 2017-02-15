Former Nugget LaPhonso Ellis talks future stars of the NBA

Although the NBA is a little half way through their season, the debate on future prospects has already begun. The upcoming draft will feature college hoops stars such as Josh Jackson, Markelle Fultz and Lonzo Ball. Former Denver Nuggets player LaPhonso Ellis joined Gil Whiteley, Adam Mares and Ashley Douglas with Mile High Sports Radio to discuss the draft class.

“Markelle Fultz, that dude is the real deal,” said Ellis. “He’s got size, he’s got quickness, he’s got leaping ability and because of his scoring paralysis, people underestimate and undervalue some of his slick passes that he can make in traffic.”

With being a former fifth overall pick in the 1992 draft, Ellis has an understanding of the pressure that comes with being a lottery pick. Yet, Ellis told Whiteley that the expectation has change.

“There is no expectations necessarily for production right away,” said Ellis.

While Ellis feels that Fultz will have an impact on the game immediately, there are other players that might need time to develop.

“For Lonzo Ball, for any of the deficiencies that he’ll have early, he’ll be groomed in three to four to five years down the road,” said Ellis. “I think he’ll be the player that we all know he can be.“

With all of the tools that are available to players, Ellis feels that individuals like Ball will have the opportunity to polish his techniques, on top of the skill set that they already have.

Listen to LaPhonso Ellis’s full interview, as well as his thoughts on Gonzaga being a Final Four contender in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, in the podcast below.

Catch Gil Whiteley every weekday from 11a-12p on Mile High Sports AM 1340 | FM 104.7 or stream live any time for the best local coverage of Colorado sports from Denver’s biggest sports talk lineup.