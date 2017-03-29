Former Nuggets great Alex English feels his Gamecocks are taking it all

The South Carolina Gamecocks men’s basketball team’s journey to the Final Four is as improbable as the 2007 Colorado Rockies’ run to the World Series. To say English is surprised about South Carolina’s success is probably an understatement. When asked if he thought South Carolina would ever reach this level of success, his response was quite telling.

“Well, not in my lifetime,” English said.

Despite this, if anyone could give them a fighting chance, English feels Gamecocks coach Frank Martin is just the man for the job. Martin is no stranger to success in the tournament, as he led Kansas State to the Elite 8 in 2010.

“When Frank Martin came to this university, I felt like we had a chance.” said English, “He’s lived up to his word. He’s got these guys playing great basketball.”

It’s not only English and other fans who love Martin. His players feel the same way.

“His players love him. He’s fair,” said English.

The men’s team isn’t the only one experiencing success currently, as the women’s team is also in the Final Four. South Carolina basketball seems to be peaking at the right time.

“Dawn Staley has done an outstanding job with the women.” said English, “We’re in Gamecock heaven over here in Columbia, South Carolina.”

If the Gamecocks beat Gonzaga in their upcoming Final Four matchup, there is potential for a North Carolina-South Carolina championship. English is confident on who the victor would be.

“In the end, the real Carolina would win, and that’s the garnet and black.”

Listen to the full interview with Alex English, including his thoughts on LaVar Ball, in the podcast below.

Catch Afternoon Drive with Goodman and Shapiro every weekday from 4p-6p on Mile High Sports AM 1340 | FM 104.7 or stream live any time for the best local coverage of Colorado sports from Denver’s biggest sports talk lineup.