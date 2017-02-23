Former Ram John Gillon hits buzzer-beater to lift Syracuse over Duke

Currently sitting on the NCAA Tournament bubble, it has been a topsy-turvy season for the Syracuse Orange. If Wednesday’s game against No. 10 Duke is any indication however, they may just have a little last-second magic in them.

Syracuse downed the mighty Blue Devils, with John Gillon hitting a long-distance, off-balance buzzer-beater to break the tie and give the Orange a statement 78-75 victory; which could go a long way towards them earning an invitation to the postseason dance.

Does Gillon’s name sound familiar? It should. A graduate transfer, the guard spent two seasons applying his trade at Colorado State, where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in economics. After averaging 10.6 points, 0.6 steals and 3.5 assists for CSU, he is averaging 11.1 points, 1.5 steals and 5.4 assists for Syracuse.

On Wednesday, Gillon had 26 points, shooting 9-of-14. When asked about what was going through his mind in the waning moments of the contest, he said “my mindset was that I’m unstoppable.”