Former Rams Kapri Bibbs and Shaq Barrett like what they see in new stadium

On Thursday, Colorado State released a video of a tour of their new stadium. Not just any tour either. This one featured former Rams (and current Denver Broncos) Kapri Bibbs and Shaquil Barrett.

“This is way past what we’ve got with the Denver Broncos,” Bibbs said in the video. “This is amazing.”

Bibbs likes seeing his alma mater progressing. Watching from afar, he feels that this new stadium will help the school take a “quantum leap” into moving the program to the next echelon in college football.

“We’re proud, we’re proud Rams,” he said. “We talk about it all time; it’s a blessing to come here and to see the school taking the next step, the next leap.”

That sentiment was echoed by Barrett, who stated it was the kind of thing that recruits want to see. He thinks it is something that CSU can build upon.

“I think this school’s going to come out here and work hard, put fans in the stadium and win games,” said Barrett. “We’re going to keep it going, and keep building and building to keep the winning tradition going.”

Another former Ram, Cory James of the Oakland Raiders, was also featured in the video.

Video credit: Colorado State Rams/YouTube