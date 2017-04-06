Four Colorado Eagles find their way onto the All-ECHL teams

On Thursday, the ECHL named their All-ECHL First and Second Teams. Needless to say, the Colorado Eagles were well-represented.

Forwards Matt Garbowsky and Casey Pierro-Zabotel, along with defenseman Matt Register were named to the All-ECHL First Team, giving the Eagles half of the available spots. Defenseman Jake Marto was named to the All-ECHL Second Team. With four total players, the Eagles are the most-represented team this season.

“We are incredibly proud of these four young men who have helped to form the foundation of this team all year long,” said Eagles president and general manager Chris Stewart. “This reward is much deserved for a group that has been so impressive both on the ice and in the community.”

Pierro-Zabotel ranks second in the league with 64 assists and 88 points in 70 games. The 28-year-old center won an ECHL Championship last season with the Allen Americans. This is the second time he has been First-Team All-ECHL.

Garbowsky is tied for third in the league with 35 goals, fourth with 79 points and fifth in plus-minus at plus-30. The 26-year-old was named the Most Valuable Player of the 2017 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic after tallying two goals and two assists.

Register leads all ECHL defensemen with 63 points and six game-winning goals and is tied for second with 17 goals. The 27-year-old also captured an ECHL Championship with the Americans last season. He is on the All-ECHL First Team for the third time.

Marto is tied for first among defensemen with 46 assists and is third with 56 points.

Here are some highlights from all four players:

ALL ECHL Team Members Who 'LIKES' these highlights of our ALL ECHL Team members? Posted by Colorado Eagles on Thursday, April 6, 2017

Image courtesy of the Colorado Eagles.