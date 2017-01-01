Gary Kubiak left nothing to chance in his final rodeo

Even the Trevor Siemian apologists were scratching their heads on Sunday when head coach Gary Kubiak refused to play rookie Paxton Lynch in a 24-6 blowout win over the Oakland Raiders.

On Friday, Kubiak told reporters he expected to split snaps down the middle – one half per quarterback – in the season finale. That news came after Denver had been eliminated from playoff contention the week prior, as almost everyone in Broncos Country agreed that they needed to see more of the rookie as part of the evaluation process for next season. That news, however, came before the biggest news of the week, which may have played a big role in why Lynch didn’t play.

On Sunday morning ESPN’s Adam Schefter broke the news that Kubiak was likely retiring at season’s end, with a formal announcement coming later this week. As a result, Kubiak left nothing to question in what will probably be his final game as an NFL head coach.

Instead of giving Lynch another chance to get game reps, Kubiak stuck with Siemian through the entirety of the game, even with a big lead and on several drives that only called for handing the ball off.

Siemian ended the day 17-of-27 for 206 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Meanwhile, veteran Justin Forsett (who played under Kubiak in Baltimore) had 22 touches for 90 yards, including a 64-yard run. Rookie Devontae Booker found the end zone twice in the win and the Denver defense forced three turnovers.

The win gave Kubiak 24 total during his tenure as head coach over two years, and though this one was never really in question, Kubiak left nothing to chance.

The decision had plenty of folks in the Denver media scratching their heads, including many longtime Trevor Siemian supporters. Here’s a look at what they were saying as Kubiak went back to Siemian time and again, while Lynch stood on the sidelines…

well.. it's 24-0. Siemian is 15-for-22. 192 yards. 2 TD's. No picks. rating 125.6. seen enough? let's see some @PaxtonLynch #Broncos — Lionel Bienvenu (@lionelbienvenu) January 1, 2017

Still Siemian. Surprised they haven't gone to Paxton yet. #4Broncos — Michael Spencer (@MichaelCBS4) January 1, 2017

Don't get it. What purpose does this serve, not playing PLynch. Up 24-0. Siemian got bad taste out. Now give the rook some reps. #broncos — Les Shapiro (@LesShapiro) January 1, 2017

If this game actually mattered. We would begin to ask the question of pulling starters to avoid injury. — Ronnie K (@RonnieKRadio) January 1, 2017

#Broncos Lynch sitting on the bench next to Siemian wearing his jacket and knit cap… For now, doesn't look like he's going in next series. — Eric Goodman (@EricGoodman) January 1, 2017

After throwing an interception into triple coverage, Broncos may not want Trevor Siemian to end season on that note. So may come back out. — Jon Heath (@JonHeathNFL) January 1, 2017

So the plan was to have lynch get the fourth quarter? Weird weird weird stuff — Darren McKee (@dmac1043) January 1, 2017

All week Kubiak said the plan was to play Lynch for at least some considerable time. That not happening is both unexpected and fascinating. — Jake Marsing (@JakeDMarsing) January 1, 2017

Completely baffled as to why Paxton Lynch isn't playing. No good reason. Makes zero sense. I'm wearing my baffled face. — Vic Lombardi (@VicLombardi) January 1, 2017

Trevor Siemian just put his helmet back on; Paxton Lynch is putting his parka back on. — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) January 1, 2017

PLynch not playing could simply be typical move by a HC who wants the W, but doesn't feel comfy making change w/so much time left #broncos — Les Shapiro (@LesShapiro) January 2, 2017

This Lynch-Siemian thing reminds so much of Manning's four-TD first half when Brock wanted in… also against Raiders — Paul Klee (@bypaulklee) January 2, 2017

Sending Siemian back in to just hand the ball off makes no sense. I just don't get it. #4Broncos — Michael Spencer (@MichaelCBS4) January 2, 2017