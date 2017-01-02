Gary Kubiak peels back the curtain in his retirement speech

For the second time in as many years, the Denver Broncos hosted an emotional retirement press conference at the conclusion of the season. Yet Gary Kubiak‘s retirement press conference Monday struck a different chord than Peyton Manning‘s did back in March 2016.

Manning, the consummate professional, carefully selected every single word (probably every pause for effect) in a retirement speech that was a moving tribute not just to the Broncos and Colts, but to the game of football itself.

Kubiak, meanwhile, refused to follow a script – instead choosing to speak from the heart.

“When you wear this hat and you’re a head coach, you get a lot of instructions,” Kubiak said in his opening statement. “Most of mine come from [Vice President of Public Relations] Patrick Smyth. Last night he texted me and said, ‘Wear a suit.’ I said, ‘No, Patrick. I came in wearing jeans; I’m going out wearing jeans.’ He gave me a lot of things to say, but this morning I told him, ‘Thanks, but anybody who knows me, who’s ever been in one of my meetings, player, coach, I’m going to get up here and talk from my heart.’ That’s what I’m going to do today.”

Kubiak did just that, giving an honest explanation for why he’s stepping down.

“We all have a routine. We all have a way that we go about doing things. I’ve had my routine for a long time. I’ve always taken a lot of pride in coaching a football team, being there for the players, being there for the coaches, being there for the organization, doing a game plan and calling some plays on Sunday. I’ve always taken a lot of pride in the fact that I could do all of those things. This year I haven’t been able to do that,” Kubiak said.

While Kubiak didn’t specifically mention the health issues that have slowed him this season, they are no real secret. Back in 2013 as coach of the Texans, Kubiak suffered a mini-stroke at halftime of a game against the Indianapolis Colts. Later that year, in the middle of a 2-14 season, he was relieved of his duties. This year, after being hospitalized following a Week 5 loss to Atlanta, Kubiak missed a week recovering from what was diagnosed as a “complex migraine” condition. He returned to coaching the following week, but lightened his workload under doctors orders.

Kubiak struggled at times to get the words out, overwhelmed with the emotion of the moment. Now 55 years old, Kubiak spent nearly half of his life (22 years) as a part of the Broncos organization. Kubiak played an important role in each of Denver’s three Super Bowl victories (two as offensive coordinator and one as head coach), but rather than boast about those achievements or praise the players that made those wins possible he chose to recognize some of the unheralded individuals within the organization that many Broncos fans may not know.

“I mentioned Patrick [Smyth] over and over again. One more time, I am going to say thank you bud. This kid is special,” Kubiak said. “The job that he does with the coaches, the organization and with the players – the job that he does is second to none. I’ve been around a few of them. I tell you, he is special.”

In his retirement speech, Manning recognized many of his teammates and coaches by name – guys like Marvin Harrison and Demaryius Thomas. Sure, Broncos fans know Ed McCaffrey, Shannon Sharpe, Alfred Williams and Mark Schlereth for their roles on the Super Bowl winning teams of the ’90s (and their media careers these days), but Kubiak made no mention of their likes in his final farewell. He did mention Chris Valenti.

“Who?” You might ask.

“‘Flip’ [Equipment Manager Chris Valenti]. He’s been the equipment manager here for a while,” Kubiak said. “If you’re the equipment manager and I’m the coach, I have a special relationship with you. I make you stand with me on the practice field the whole time. ‘Flip’ has heard many things out of my mouth. He probably knows more about me than anybody. I love ‘Flip’.”

Valenti has never played and will never play an NFL snap, but in Kubiak’s eyes, he might be just as important to Denver’s success as anyone on the field. As was Bishop, who Broncos fans will remember as a two-time Pro Bowl guard during his 10-year Broncos career, although Kubiak didn’t recognize Bishop for his on-field performance back in the ’80s.

“‘Bishy’ [Vice President of Security Keith Bishop was] a teammate of mine. ‘Bishy’ deals with the players here and security. I slept good on Saturday night when ‘Bishy’ would send me a text saying, ‘Kube, they’re in bed. It’s going to be OK.’ I knew he took care of business.”

It’s easy to forget as football fans just how many people it takes to keep an entire 53-man roster moving in one direction – like the ones that make sure the players aren’t misbehaving the night before a game. The jobs aren’t glamorous, but they are appreciated.

Kubiak’s farewell was an honest and touching reminder that for all the Peyton Manning-types that make the NFL what it is, there are guys like Patrick Smyth, Chris Valenti and Keith Bishop working hard every day with little fanfare to make the league and its teams great.