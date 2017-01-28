Geep Chryst is another solid addition to Broncos’ experienced offensive staff

Vance Joseph, John Elway and the Denver Broncos just keep adding to their impressive offensive coaching staff. On Friday, they hired Geep Chryst as their tight ends coach.

Chryst brings 23 years of NFL coaching experience with him to Denver, were he will be reunited with offensive coordinator Mike McCoy and offensive line coach Jeff Davidson, both of whom he worked with during his time with the Carolina Panthers.

Chryst last worked in the NFL during the 2015 season, when he was the offensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers. He has also worked for the Panthers, San Diego Chargers, Arizona Cardinals and Chicago bears; serving in many positions, including coordinator, quarterbacks coach and tight ends coach.

The addition of Chryst gives the Broncos four people with experience as an offensive coordinator. In addition to current/former coordinator Mike McCoy (who has also been a head coach), Jeff Davidson and quarterbacks coach Bill Musgrave have previous NFL experience in the role.