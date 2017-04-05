Gerardo Parra is off to a hot start for the Colorado Rockies

Colorado Rockies outfielder Gerardo Parra is off to a blazing start in 2017. Coming off of a down 2016 campaign in which he hit .253 with just 39 RBIs, Parra vowed to return to form and help contribute more to the Rockies in 2017.

“I’m not thinking about that at all,” Parra said of last season, according to Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post “That was last year. I have to move forward. I needed to lose the weight because I wasn’t running as well last year. Now, I’m starting my baseball season with more agility and more flexibility. I’m excited.”

When the Rockies signed Parra to a three-year, $27.5 million contract prior to last season they knew they were getting two things: A steady bat and defensive versatility. Parra, a career .275 hitter, struggled last season due to injuries and the surge of rookie David Dahl. Now with the tables flipped and Dahl hurt, Parra is taking advantage of the bump in playing time.

Already in the club’s first two games, Parra has five hits in his first nine at-bats, driving in four runs in the process. While the sample size is extremely small, it does give hope that Parra can return to form and contribute regularly this season which would only better the Rockies.

That said, manager Bud Black expects Parra to bounce back this season.

“My visual of Gerardo is of a guy who can play all three outfield positions, and we can move him to first base,” Black told Saunders back at Spring Training. “At points in his career, he’s been a formidable offensive performer. He was able to pop the ball out of the ballpark, hit for power, hit for average and make plays in the outfield. He had a good arm. He was a good all-around player. So my expectation is to see that come back.”

A baseball season is a marathon. Over the course of 162 games, players go through slumps and streaks. The early season tear Parra is on may certainly just be a fad; however, if he continues to stay hot at the plate it may force the hand of Black to play him more often than expected when Dahl returns.

All in all, this is the exact start Parra needed to help reinforce his case to be an everyday starter for the Rockies.