Glendale’s Ben Landry expects a tough test from reloaded Austin Huns

The Glendale Raptors are perfect through the first half of the Major Rugby Championship spring season with a 6-0 record and five convincing victories. Their last math, however, was a wake-up call that the second time they face their MRC competition won’t be such a walk in the park. After narrowly escaping BYU with a 41-39 victory in tough conditions, the Raptors now travel to face a reloaded Austin Huns squad in the Lone Star State. Lock Ben Landry joined Mile High Sports to preview the match and talk about Glendale’s success through the first half of the season.

Landry, who is also a member of the national USA Eagles team, says one of the big keys to the Raptors’ dominance through the early part of the spring season is due to the fact Glendale has assembled a roster of elite players and plays at a tempo that is hard for the competition to keep pace with. Playing at altitude has not only helped Glendale’s fitness, it’s also afforded them the chance to enjoy some unique training opportunities.

During a two-week break from game play, head coach Dave Williams took his squad to the world famous Red Rocks amphitheater in Denver to train on their infamous steps. Landry, originally from Wisconsin, had visited the park with family upon his arrival to Denver but admitted it was a very different experience being there for training purposes.

With the break now in the rearview mirror, Landry and the Raptors have their sights set on Austin Huns – a team they defeated 41-10 at Infinity Park in February. Landry expects a much closer game this time around, however, as he says the Huns have re-loaded with new talent since the teams first met.

Glendale plays three road games in four weeks before returning to Infinity Park to take on Life West Rugby on May 13.

Hear Landry's full preview of the match with Austin, as well learn about his connection with Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt in the podcast below.

