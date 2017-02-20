Grading the Denver Broncos’ 2016 NFL Draft class

The 2017 NFL Draft is just over two months away, and while there will be much speculation about who the Broncos might select with their complement of picks, let’s take a quick look back. It was just one year ago, that the Broncos were coming off of a Super Bowl victory, but with a number of players departing, they were looking to reload their roster with an influx of young talent.

The Broncos made eight selections in last year’s draft, and while these players still have a long way to go in their development, we can take a look at how their initial season went. Here is a look at the 2016 Denver Broncos draft class, and how they did in their rookie season.