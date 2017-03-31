Grading the Denver Broncos’ defensive backs during the 2016 season

The Denver Broncos may have taken a bit of a step backward in 2016, but it wasn’t because of their defensive backfield. One year after the Denver defense played at a historic level, it was somewhat understood that they would have to come back down to earth. The defense as a whole might have regressed slightly, but the Broncos “No Fly Zone” may have been even better this year.

In an era where passing is king, and the defensive backs are forced to defend with their hands tied, this group somehow found a way to thrive. In 2016 the Broncos defense allowed just 185 yards per game through the air, while intercepting 14 passes. So how does each member of the Denver secondary grade out?