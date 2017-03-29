Grading the Denver Broncos’ linebackers during the 2016 season

They Denver Broncos still boast one of the top defenses in the NFL. Yet, they did take a bit of a step backward in 2016. In 2015, the Orange Crush posted one of the greatest seasons in NFL history. They allowed just 283 yards, and 18.5 points per game, while forcing an incredible 27 turnovers.

In 2016, they didn’t fall off completely, but opposing offenses did find some softness that wasn’t previously there. This unit gave up 316.1 yards and 18.6 points per game, surrendering 130 rushing yards per contest. A good portion of those yards fall to the linebackers. So how did this unit grade out individually?