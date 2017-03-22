Grading the Denver Broncos’ free agent class so far

One year after winning the Super Bowl, the Denver Broncos are looking to improve their roster in some very key areas. Entering free agency, general manager John Elway had money to spend and plenty to spend it on.

The Broncos offense was ranked among the worst in the NFL, as they averaged just 20.8 points, and only 323 yards per game. Most of those issues stemmed from a completely outmatched offensive line. The Denver front allowed 40 quarterback sacks, and the running game could only muster 92.8 yards per game.

On the other side of the ball, the Broncos defense was still very good, but they have to get better against the run. There was no better defense in the NFL against the pass, as the Orange Crush allowed just 185 yards per game through the air. Their pass rush may have taken a slight step back, but they still sacked opposing quarterbacks 40 times. However, it was the run defense that has to be improved. The Denver defense allowed over 130 yards per game on the ground, and has to get tougher up front.

With those needs in mind, the Broncos front office began to try to acquire some talent to try to shore up their weaknesses. So far, there hasn’t been a whole lot to talk about. Denver’s front office has signed five unrestricted free agents that they are hoping can help them get back into Super Bowl contention. So how is this free agent class looking so far?