Greg Holland masterful through perfect inning in Spring Training debut

The Colorado Rockies gazed on with baited breathe on Wednesday. Prized bullpen acquisition Greg Holland took the mound for his first Cactus League game.

Though it was only exhibition, it marked Holland’s first game in 18 months, his first since Tommy John surgery. How did he do? Three up, three down, one strike out. In a word, perfect.

The Rockies would go on to defeat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-4; but the real story was Holland. He was in control, he had swagger, he closed out the frame. On a team riddled with injury, it was nice to see from the biggest injury concern heading into Spring Training, even if it was only 10 pitches.

Here is Holland and manager Bud Black speaking about his performance: