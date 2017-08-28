Hard work between Jordan Taylor and Trevor Siemian paying off for both

Trevor Siemian and Jordan Taylor each joined the Denver Broncos in 2015 as long shots to make the roster. Now, 2 1/2 years and a lot of work later, it appears both will have a role in 2017.

After starting 14 games in 2016 and leading the Broncos to an 8-6 record in those games, Siemian’s role was never really in question. He took command of the starting job (again) during training camp and the preseason this year, and now prepares for his second season opener as a starting quarterback.

The path wasn’t so clear for Taylor to make the roster in 2017. After spending 2015 on the practice squad, Taylor saw limited reps last year in Gary Kubiak‘s run-oriented offense. John Elway drafted two wide receivers this April, heightening the competition for Taylor heading into this year’s camp.

Since joining the team as an undrafted free agent in 2015, Taylor has worked closely with Siemian, a seventh-round pick that year. The reps have added up, and they have so far produced good results in the preseason.

“Me and Trev have put in a lot of work these past 2 1/2 years,” Taylor said in the locker room on Saturday after his team’s 20-17 win over the Packers. “I think that it’s starting to pay off. Just being on the same page is critical.”

Siemian and Taylor connected for a 20-yard pass in the first quarter that put the ball in the red zone. C.J. Anderson took the next play 16 yards for a touchdown.

The week prior, Siemian found Taylor in the end zone for a touchdown against the 49ers in a 33-14 victory. In the preseason opener, they connected three times for 23 yards and a long of 14.

While nothing will be certain until Saturday, those efforts appear to have been enough to land Taylor a roster spot for 2017.

“I know that I’m a valid option – every play. You never know, 13 [Siemian] might throw it your way. So, like I was [saying], me and Trev have put in a lot of work in the last 2 1/2 years and I think it’s starting to pay off,” he said Saturday.

Denver’s offense, under new offensive coordinator Mike McCoy, seems to be finding its rhythm on the whole.

The Broncos put up over 200 yards of offense in the first half, including 127 yards passing from Siemian. Taylor was on the receiving end of 36 of those, hauling in all three of his targets on the night.

“I think we’ve definitely shown some potential,” Taylor said postgame about the offense. “You could see with our starters in that we can definitely move the ball and do things well. So, it’s just going to be about being consistent and being able to do that for four quarters.”

An interception deep in their own territory set the Broncos back on the scoreboard early on Saturday, but they battled back to tie the game at half and pulled away in the second half with the third- and fourth-team units on the field for both sides. Still, Taylor is looking at the positives from the first half, and the win overall.

“I think that’s definitely crucial for us,” Taylor said after the win, “going into this fourth preseason game and going into Week 1 against the Chargers.”

In Taylor, Siemian appears to have found another reliable target after Emmanuel Sanders and Demaryius Thomas. In Siemian, Taylor appears to have found a quarterback who helped him secure a roster spot for another year.