HIGHLIGHTS: Heston Paige signs with Buffs, adds to talented offensive line

With multiple offensive linemen, including starters Gerrad Kough and Jeromy Irwin, receiving All-Pac-12 honors last season, offensive line is definitely a bright spot for the University of Colorado football team. ThunderRidge senior offensive tackle Heston Paige added to that talented squad after signing with the Buffs Wednesday morning.

The 6-foot-5, 270-pound Six Zero Strength All-Colorado tackle helped ThunderRidge’s offense rush for 193.2 yards per game during his senior year. Paige’s father, Bill Paige, was a lineman at UCLA from 1986-1989, and played with former Dallas Cowboys Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman in 1988.

Check out some of Paige’s highlights in the video above, courtesy of Buffs TV.

