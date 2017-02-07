High School Rankings XIV: Colorado’s top prep sports programs

This story originally appeared in Mile High Sports Magazine. Read the full digital edition.

High School Rankings XIV

After 14 years, the formula is the same, but “The List” is always different.

As we do each year, the staff at Mile High Sports Magazine sat down at the beginning of the calendar year to compile our annual list of the best high school sports programs in Colorado. The Broncos and Rockies and Buffs and Rams can dominate the headlines, but to us, prep sports is where it all begins. Assessing which schools are on top of their game is of great importance.

Thanks to our unique, one-of-a-kind, quasi-scientific formula, all of the schools in the state can be compared head to head. Due to the equalizing factor of the “total sports participated in” denominator, we’re able to put prep programs in Colorado on an equal playing field. It allows us to pit big versus little, mountain versus plains, city versus country. And every sport – from football and basketball to field hockey and spirit – counts.

The Formula

Here’s how we rank ‘em, showing no bias to any single sport, school, girl or boy – whether they ply in the plains, the mountains or the heart of the city, and whether they’re running, swimming, shooting or swinging, we love ‘em all.

(No. of Team State Qualifiers / Total Sports Participated In) x 25

+

(No. of Team State Runner-Up Finishes / TSPI) x 75

+

(No. of Team State Champions / TSPI) x 200

+

(No. of Individual State Champs + First-Team All-State Athletes / TSPI) x 20

=

TOTAL SCORE

The Top 50

Editor’s Note: All class and enrollment data is from the CHSAA Directory of Member Schools 2016-17. All formula data used in calculations is from CHSAANow.com records of athletics results in the calendar year 2016.

1. Fleming Wildcats

Class: 1A

Enrollment: 73

Score: 102.50

Last Year: 30 (+­29)

2. Valor Christian Eagles

Class: 4A

Enrollment: 847

Score: 96.88

Last Year: 6 (­+4)

3. Kent Denver Sun Devils

Class: 3A

Enrollment: 465

Score: 84.75

Last Year: 12 (­+9)

4. Sedgwick County Cougars

Class: 2A

Enrollment: 169

Score: 63.13

Last Year: 11 (+7)

5. Heritage Christian Academy Eagles

Class: 1A

Enrollment: 70

Score: 62.22

Last Year: 17 (­+12)

6. Colorado Academy Mustangs

Class: 3A

Enrollment: 382

Score: 59.38

Last Year: 1 (-5)

7. Paonia Eagles

Class: 2A

Enrollment: 148

Score: 56.25

Last Year: 9 (+­2)

8. Regis Jesuit Raiders

Class: 5A

Enrollment: 3,208

Score: 56.20

Last Year: 13 (­+5)

9. The Classical Academy Titans

Class: 4A

Enrollment: 618

Score: 55.00

Last Year: 50 (­+41)

10. Dawson School Mustangs

Class: 2A

Enrollment: 209

Score: 52.92

Last Year: 72 (­+62)

11. Eaton Reds

Class: 3A

Enrollment: 502

Score: 52.86

Last Year: 2 (-9)

12. Cherry Creek Bruins

Class: 5A

Enrollment: 3,512

Score: 50.00

Last Year: 3 (-9)

13. Dayspring Christian Academy Eagles

Class: 2A

Enrollment: 107

Score: 49.29

Last Year: 155 (­+142)

14. Idalia Wolves

Class: 1A

Enrollment: 29

Score: 48.33

Last Year: 4 (-10)

15. Pomona Panthers

Class: 5A

Enrollment: 1,448

Score: 45.23

Last Year: 22 (­+7)

16. Hi-Plains Patriots

Class: 1A

Enrollment: 45

Score: 44.17

Last Year: DNQ

17. Broomfield Eagles

Class: 5A

Enrollment: 1,428

Score: 43.18

Last Year: 16 (-1)

18. Lutheran Lions

Class: 3A

Enrollment: 329

Score: 42.94

Last Year: 36 (­+18)

19. Grandview Wolves

Class: 5A

Enrollment: 2,588

Score: 40.63

Last Year: 35 (­+16)

20. Holly Wildcats

Class: 1A

Enrollment: 77

Score: 39.44

Last Year: 24 (+­4)

21. Meeker Cowboys

Class: 2A

Enrollment: 190

Score: 38.75

Last Year: 83 (­+62)

22. Fairview Knights

Class: 5A

Enrollment: 2,128

Score: 38.57

Last Year: 37 (­+15)

23. Kit Carson Wildcats

Class: 1A

Enrollment: 32

Score: 38.33

Last Year: 62 (­+39)

24. Cheyenne Mountain Indians

Class: 4A

Enrollment: 1,341

Score: 37.92

Last Year: 5 (-19)

25. Fossil Ridge Sabercats

Class: 5A

Enrollment: 2,090

Score: 37.62

Last Year: 40 (+­15)

26. Battle Mountain Huskies

Class: 4A

Enrollment: 794

Score: 37.14

Last Year: 55 (+­29)

27. Cedaredge Bruins

Class: 2A

Enrollment: 239

Score: 36.36

Last Year: 85 (­+58)

28. Faith Christian Eagles

Class: 3A

Enrollment: 413

Score: 35.31

Last Year: 129 (­+101)

29. Strasburg Indians

Class: 3A

Enrollment: 357

Score: 35.00

Last Year: 56 (+­27)

30. Sanford Indians

Class: 2A

Enrollment: 108

Score: 34.00

Last Year: 26 (-4)

31. Yuma Indians

Class: 2A

Enrollment: 225

Score: 33.08

Last Year: 66 (+­35)

32. Shining Mountain Waldorf School Lions

Class: 1A

Enrollment: 80

Score: 32.86

Last Year: 34 (­+2)

33. Rocky Ford Meloneers

Class: 2A

Enrollment: 200

Score: 32.50

Last Year: 42 (­+9)

34. Lewis-Palmer Rangers

Class: 4A

Enrollment: 1,033

Score: 32.29

Last Year: 46 (­+12)

35. Vail Christian Saints

Class: 2A

Enrollment: 103

Score: 32.22

Last Year: 44 (+­9)

36. Springfield Longhorns

Class: 1A

Enrollment: 92

Score: 31.67

Last Year: 21 (-15)

37. Discovery Canyon Thunder

Class: 4A

Enrollment: 1,009

Score: 31.25

Last Year: 112 (­+75)

38. Resurrection Christian Cougars

Class: 2A

Enrollment: 216

Score: 31.00

Last Year: 14 (-24)

39. Vail Mountain Gore Rangers

Class: 2A

Enrollment: 110

Score: 29.23

Last Year: 43 (+­4)

40t. Cherokee Trail Cougars

Class: 5A

Enrollment: 2,633

Score: 29.13

Last Year: 39 (-1)

40t. Mountain Vista Golden Eagles

Class: 5A

Enrollment: 2,100

Score: 29.13

Last Year: 27 (-13)

42. Air Academy Kadets

Class: 4A

Enrollment: 1,402

Score: 29.09

Last Year: 20 (-22)

43. Peak to Peak Pumas

Class: 3A

Enrollment: 596

Score: 28.75

Last Year: 32 (-11)

44. Highland Huskies

Class: 2A

Enrollment: 239

Score: 28.64

Last Year: 223 (+­179)

45. Valley Vikings

Class: 3A

Enrollment: 528

Score: 28.33

Last Year: 51 (+­6)

46. Lyons Lions

Class: 2A

Enrollment: 221

Score: 26.25

Last Year: 7 (-39)

47. Telluride Miners

Class: 2A

Enrollment: 214

Score: 26.15

Last Year: 61 (+­14)

48. Palmer Ridge Bears

Class: 4A

Enrollment: 1,095

Score: 25.77

Last Year: 49 (­+1)

49. Rock Canyon Jaguars

Class: 5A

Enrollment: 1,948

Score: 25.71

Last Year: 45 (-4)

50. Manitou Springs Mustangs

Class: 3A

Enrollment: 520

Score: 25.33

Last Year: 116 (­+66)

Rankings by Class

1A

Fleming Wildcats Heritage Christian Academy Eagles Idalia Wolves Hi-Plains Patriots Holly Wildcats

2A

Sedgwick County Cougars Paonia Eagles Dawson School Mustangs Dayspring Christian Academy Eagles Meeker Cowboys

3A

Kent Denver Sun Devils Colorado Academy Mustangs Eaton Reds Lutheran Lions Faith Christian Eagles

4A

Valor Christian Eagles The Classical Academy Titans Cheyenne Mountain Indians Battle Mountain Huskies Lewis-Palmer Rangers

5A

Regis Jesuit Raiders Cherry Creek Bruins Pomona Panthers Broomfield Eagles Grandview Wolves

51+

51. Sangre de Cristo

52. Alamosa

53. Pueblo West

54. La Junta

55. Colorado Springs Christian

56. Monarch

57. Arapahoe

58. Coal Ridge

59. Holy Family

60. Pine Creek

61. Wray

62. Aspen

63. University

64. Akron

65. Vanguard

66. Sterling

67. South Baca (Vilas/Campo/Pritchett)

68. Mountain View

69. Hoehne

70. Windsor

71. Pueblo East

72. Evergreen

73. J.K. Mullen

74. Briggsdale

75. Fort Collins

76. Overland

77. Bayfield

78. Silver Creek

79. Pueblo County

80. Jefferson Academy

81. Erie

82. Cheyenne Wells

83. Highlands Ranch

84. Limon

85. Wheat Ridge

86. Arickeree

87. Eads

88. Green Mountain

89. Platte Valley

90. Delta

91. Niwot

92. Cornerstone Christian

93. D’Evelyn

94. Eaglecrest

95. Boulder

96. Kim

97. Otis

98. Lake City Community

99. Norwood

100. Swink

101. Moffat County

102. Lamar

103. The Academy

104. Dolores Huerta Preparatory

105. Hotchkiss

106. Rocky Mountain Lutheran

107. Bennett

108. West Grand

109. John Mall

110. Denver East

111. Thompson Valley

112. Pawnee

113. Montrose

114. Peyton

115. Fort Morgan

116. St. Mary’s Academy

117. Ponderosa

118. Rocky Mountain

119. ThunderRidge

120. Prairie

121. Salida

122. Poudre

123. Weld Central

124. Greeley Central

125. Steamboat Springs

126. Cheraw

127. Chaparral

128. Caliche

129. Evangelical Christian

130. Granada

131. Clear Creek

132. Fountain-Fort Carson

133. Buena Vista

134. Denver Science and Tech Stapleton

135. Dove Creek

136. Kiowa

137. Stratton

138. Frontier Academy

139. Crowley County

140. Flagler

141. Woodlin

142. Chatfield

143. Heritage

144. Ralston Valley

145. Centauri

146. Columbine

147. Custer County

148. Widefield

149. Golden

150. Nederland

151. Estes Park

152. Loveland

153. Ouray

154. Sargent

155. Union Colony Prep

156. Wiley

157. Durango

158. Longmont

159. Vista Ridge

160. Denver South

161. Mesa Ridge

162. Haxtun

163. KIPP Denver Collegiate

164. Mead

165. Holyoke

166. Berthoud

167. Fruita-Monument

168. Lakewood

169. Colorado Springs School

170. Legacy

171. Middle Park

172. Pagosa Springs

173. Wiggins

174. Brush

175. Arvada West

176. Dakota Ridge

177. Front Range Christian

178. Sky View Academy

179. Soroco

180. Roosevelt

181. Sheridan

182. Rangeview

183. Colorado Rocky Mountain

184. Denver Christian

185. Standley Lake

186. Merino

187. Olathe

188. Glenwood Springs

189. St. Mary’s

190. Vista Peak

191. Ellicott

192. Palisade

193. Burlington

194. Summit

195. Basalt

196. Eagle Valley

197. Manzanola

198. Mountain Range

199. Peetz

200. Weldon Valley

201. Hinkley

202. Grand Valley

203. Bruce Randolph

204. McClave

205. Cañon City

206. Rye

207. Genoa-Hugo

208. Mancos

209. Nucla

210. South Park

211. Grand Junction

212. Platte Canyon

213. Pueblo Central

214. Elizabeth

215. North Park

216. Crested Butte Community

217. Manual

218. Pinnacle

219. Adams City

220. Fowler

221. Ignacio

222. La Veta

223. Liberty Common

224. Sand Creek

225. Centaurus

226. Coronado

227. Horizon

228. Greeley West

229. Douglas County

230. Rampart

231. Denver North

232. Northridge

233. Roaring Fork

234. Liberty

235. Palmer

236. Florence

237. James Irwin

238. Lake County

239. Fountain Valley

240. Jefferson

241.. Falcon

242. Rifle

243. Fort Lupton

244. Thornton

245. Denver West

246. Conifer

247. Legend

248. Doherty

249. Grand Junction Central

250. Thomas Jefferson

251. Frederick

252. Smoky Hill

253. Pueblo South

254. Bear Creek

255. Castle View

256. Dolores County