High School Rankings XIV: Colorado’s top prep sports programs

This story originally appeared in Mile High Sports Magazine. Read the full digital edition.
High School Rankings XIV
After 14 years, the formula is the same, but “The List” is always different.
As we do each year, the staff at Mile High Sports Magazine sat down at the beginning of the calendar year to compile our annual list of the best high school sports programs in Colorado. The Broncos and Rockies and Buffs and Rams can dominate the headlines, but to us, prep sports is where it all begins. Assessing which schools are on top of their game is of great importance.
Thanks to our unique, one-of-a-kind, quasi-scientific formula, all of the schools in the state can be compared head to head. Due to the equalizing factor of the “total sports participated in” denominator, we’re able to put prep programs in Colorado on an equal playing field. It allows us to pit big versus little, mountain versus plains, city versus country. And every sport – from football and basketball to field hockey and spirit – counts.
The Formula
Here’s how we rank ‘em, showing no bias to any single sport, school, girl or boy – whether they ply in the plains, the mountains or the heart of the city, and whether they’re running, swimming, shooting or swinging, we love ‘em all.
(No. of Team State Qualifiers / Total Sports Participated In) x 25
+
(No. of Team State Runner-Up Finishes / TSPI) x 75
+
(No. of Team State Champions / TSPI) x 200
+
(No. of Individual State Champs + First-Team All-State Athletes / TSPI) x 20
=
TOTAL SCORE
The Top 50
Editor’s Note: All class and enrollment data is from the CHSAA Directory of Member Schools 2016-17. All formula data used in calculations is from CHSAANow.com records of athletics results in the calendar year 2016.
1. Fleming Wildcats
Class: 1A
Enrollment: 73
Score: 102.50
Last Year: 30 (+29)
2. Valor Christian Eagles
Class: 4A
Enrollment: 847
Score: 96.88
Last Year: 6 (+4)
3. Kent Denver Sun Devils
Class: 3A
Enrollment: 465
Score: 84.75
Last Year: 12 (+9)
4. Sedgwick County Cougars
Class: 2A
Enrollment: 169
Score: 63.13
Last Year: 11 (+7)
5. Heritage Christian Academy Eagles
Class: 1A
Enrollment: 70
Score: 62.22
Last Year: 17 (+12)
6. Colorado Academy Mustangs
Class: 3A
Enrollment: 382
Score: 59.38
Last Year: 1 (-5)
7. Paonia Eagles
Class: 2A
Enrollment: 148
Score: 56.25
Last Year: 9 (+2)
8. Regis Jesuit Raiders
Class: 5A
Enrollment: 3,208
Score: 56.20
Last Year: 13 (+5)
9. The Classical Academy Titans
Class: 4A
Enrollment: 618
Score: 55.00
Last Year: 50 (+41)
10. Dawson School Mustangs
Class: 2A
Enrollment: 209
Score: 52.92
Last Year: 72 (+62)
11. Eaton Reds
Class: 3A
Enrollment: 502
Score: 52.86
Last Year: 2 (-9)
12. Cherry Creek Bruins
Class: 5A
Enrollment: 3,512
Score: 50.00
Last Year: 3 (-9)
13. Dayspring Christian Academy Eagles
Class: 2A
Enrollment: 107
Score: 49.29
Last Year: 155 (+142)
14. Idalia Wolves
Class: 1A
Enrollment: 29
Score: 48.33
Last Year: 4 (-10)
15. Pomona Panthers
Class: 5A
Enrollment: 1,448
Score: 45.23
Last Year: 22 (+7)
16. Hi-Plains Patriots
Class: 1A
Enrollment: 45
Score: 44.17
Last Year: DNQ
17. Broomfield Eagles
Class: 5A
Enrollment: 1,428
Score: 43.18
Last Year: 16 (-1)
18. Lutheran Lions
Class: 3A
Enrollment: 329
Score: 42.94
Last Year: 36 (+18)
19. Grandview Wolves
Class: 5A
Enrollment: 2,588
Score: 40.63
Last Year: 35 (+16)
20. Holly Wildcats
Class: 1A
Enrollment: 77
Score: 39.44
Last Year: 24 (+4)
21. Meeker Cowboys
Class: 2A
Enrollment: 190
Score: 38.75
Last Year: 83 (+62)
22. Fairview Knights
Class: 5A
Enrollment: 2,128
Score: 38.57
Last Year: 37 (+15)
23. Kit Carson Wildcats
Class: 1A
Enrollment: 32
Score: 38.33
Last Year: 62 (+39)
24. Cheyenne Mountain Indians
Class: 4A
Enrollment: 1,341
Score: 37.92
Last Year: 5 (-19)
25. Fossil Ridge Sabercats
Class: 5A
Enrollment: 2,090
Score: 37.62
Last Year: 40 (+15)
26. Battle Mountain Huskies
Class: 4A
Enrollment: 794
Score: 37.14
Last Year: 55 (+29)
27. Cedaredge Bruins
Class: 2A
Enrollment: 239
Score: 36.36
Last Year: 85 (+58)
28. Faith Christian Eagles
Class: 3A
Enrollment: 413
Score: 35.31
Last Year: 129 (+101)
29. Strasburg Indians
Class: 3A
Enrollment: 357
Score: 35.00
Last Year: 56 (+27)
30. Sanford Indians
Class: 2A
Enrollment: 108
Score: 34.00
Last Year: 26 (-4)
31. Yuma Indians
Class: 2A
Enrollment: 225
Score: 33.08
Last Year: 66 (+35)
32. Shining Mountain Waldorf School Lions
Class: 1A
Enrollment: 80
Score: 32.86
Last Year: 34 (+2)
33. Rocky Ford Meloneers
Class: 2A
Enrollment: 200
Score: 32.50
Last Year: 42 (+9)
34. Lewis-Palmer Rangers
Class: 4A
Enrollment: 1,033
Score: 32.29
Last Year: 46 (+12)
35. Vail Christian Saints
Class: 2A
Enrollment: 103
Score: 32.22
Last Year: 44 (+9)
36. Springfield Longhorns
Class: 1A
Enrollment: 92
Score: 31.67
Last Year: 21 (-15)
37. Discovery Canyon Thunder
Class: 4A
Enrollment: 1,009
Score: 31.25
Last Year: 112 (+75)
38. Resurrection Christian Cougars
Class: 2A
Enrollment: 216
Score: 31.00
Last Year: 14 (-24)
39. Vail Mountain Gore Rangers
Class: 2A
Enrollment: 110
Score: 29.23
Last Year: 43 (+4)
40t. Cherokee Trail Cougars
Class: 5A
Enrollment: 2,633
Score: 29.13
Last Year: 39 (-1)
40t. Mountain Vista Golden Eagles
Class: 5A
Enrollment: 2,100
Score: 29.13
Last Year: 27 (-13)
42. Air Academy Kadets
Class: 4A
Enrollment: 1,402
Score: 29.09
Last Year: 20 (-22)
43. Peak to Peak Pumas
Class: 3A
Enrollment: 596
Score: 28.75
Last Year: 32 (-11)
44. Highland Huskies
Class: 2A
Enrollment: 239
Score: 28.64
Last Year: 223 (+179)
45. Valley Vikings
Class: 3A
Enrollment: 528
Score: 28.33
Last Year: 51 (+6)
46. Lyons Lions
Class: 2A
Enrollment: 221
Score: 26.25
Last Year: 7 (-39)
47. Telluride Miners
Class: 2A
Enrollment: 214
Score: 26.15
Last Year: 61 (+14)
48. Palmer Ridge Bears
Class: 4A
Enrollment: 1,095
Score: 25.77
Last Year: 49 (+1)
49. Rock Canyon Jaguars
Class: 5A
Enrollment: 1,948
Score: 25.71
Last Year: 45 (-4)
50. Manitou Springs Mustangs
Class: 3A
Enrollment: 520
Score: 25.33
Last Year: 116 (+66)
Rankings by Class
1A
- Fleming Wildcats
- Heritage Christian Academy Eagles
- Idalia Wolves
- Hi-Plains Patriots
- Holly Wildcats
2A
- Sedgwick County Cougars
- Paonia Eagles
- Dawson School Mustangs
- Dayspring Christian Academy Eagles
- Meeker Cowboys
3A
- Kent Denver Sun Devils
- Colorado Academy Mustangs
- Eaton Reds
- Lutheran Lions
- Faith Christian Eagles
4A
- Valor Christian Eagles
- The Classical Academy Titans
- Cheyenne Mountain Indians
- Battle Mountain Huskies
- Lewis-Palmer Rangers
5A
- Regis Jesuit Raiders
- Cherry Creek Bruins
- Pomona Panthers
- Broomfield Eagles
- Grandview Wolves
51+
51. Sangre de Cristo
52. Alamosa
53. Pueblo West
54. La Junta
55. Colorado Springs Christian
56. Monarch
57. Arapahoe
58. Coal Ridge
59. Holy Family
60. Pine Creek
61. Wray
62. Aspen
63. University
64. Akron
65. Vanguard
66. Sterling
67. South Baca (Vilas/Campo/Pritchett)
68. Mountain View
69. Hoehne
70. Windsor
71. Pueblo East
72. Evergreen
73. J.K. Mullen
74. Briggsdale
75. Fort Collins
76. Overland
77. Bayfield
78. Silver Creek
79. Pueblo County
80. Jefferson Academy
81. Erie
82. Cheyenne Wells
83. Highlands Ranch
84. Limon
85. Wheat Ridge
86. Arickeree
87. Eads
88. Green Mountain
89. Platte Valley
90. Delta
91. Niwot
92. Cornerstone Christian
93. D’Evelyn
94. Eaglecrest
95. Boulder
96. Kim
97. Otis
98. Lake City Community
99. Norwood
100. Swink
101. Moffat County
102. Lamar
103. The Academy
104. Dolores Huerta Preparatory
105. Hotchkiss
106. Rocky Mountain Lutheran
107. Bennett
108. West Grand
109. John Mall
110. Denver East
111. Thompson Valley
112. Pawnee
113. Montrose
114. Peyton
115. Fort Morgan
116. St. Mary’s Academy
117. Ponderosa
118. Rocky Mountain
119. ThunderRidge
120. Prairie
121. Salida
122. Poudre
123. Weld Central
124. Greeley Central
125. Steamboat Springs
126. Cheraw
127. Chaparral
128. Caliche
129. Evangelical Christian
130. Granada
131. Clear Creek
132. Fountain-Fort Carson
133. Buena Vista
134. Denver Science and Tech Stapleton
135. Dove Creek
136. Kiowa
137. Stratton
138. Frontier Academy
139. Crowley County
140. Flagler
141. Woodlin
142. Chatfield
143. Heritage
144. Ralston Valley
145. Centauri
146. Columbine
147. Custer County
148. Widefield
149. Golden
150. Nederland
151. Estes Park
152. Loveland
153. Ouray
154. Sargent
155. Union Colony Prep
156. Wiley
157. Durango
158. Longmont
159. Vista Ridge
160. Denver South
161. Mesa Ridge
162. Haxtun
163. KIPP Denver Collegiate
164. Mead
165. Holyoke
166. Berthoud
167. Fruita-Monument
168. Lakewood
169. Colorado Springs School
170. Legacy
171. Middle Park
172. Pagosa Springs
173. Wiggins
174. Brush
175. Arvada West
176. Dakota Ridge
177. Front Range Christian
178. Sky View Academy
179. Soroco
180. Roosevelt
181. Sheridan
182. Rangeview
183. Colorado Rocky Mountain
184. Denver Christian
185. Standley Lake
186. Merino
187. Olathe
188. Glenwood Springs
189. St. Mary’s
190. Vista Peak
191. Ellicott
192. Palisade
193. Burlington
194. Summit
195. Basalt
196. Eagle Valley
197. Manzanola
198. Mountain Range
199. Peetz
200. Weldon Valley
201. Hinkley
202. Grand Valley
203. Bruce Randolph
204. McClave
205. Cañon City
206. Rye
207. Genoa-Hugo
208. Mancos
209. Nucla
210. South Park
211. Grand Junction
212. Platte Canyon
213. Pueblo Central
214. Elizabeth
215. North Park
216. Crested Butte Community
217. Manual
218. Pinnacle
219. Adams City
220. Fowler
221. Ignacio
222. La Veta
223. Liberty Common
224. Sand Creek
225. Centaurus
226. Coronado
227. Horizon
228. Greeley West
229. Douglas County
230. Rampart
231. Denver North
232. Northridge
233. Roaring Fork
234. Liberty
235. Palmer
236. Florence
237. James Irwin
238. Lake County
239. Fountain Valley
240. Jefferson
241.. Falcon
242. Rifle
243. Fort Lupton
244. Thornton
245. Denver West
246. Conifer
247. Legend
248. Doherty
249. Grand Junction Central
250. Thomas Jefferson
251. Frederick
252. Smoky Hill
253. Pueblo South
254. Bear Creek
255. Castle View
256. Dolores County