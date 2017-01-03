HIGHLIGHTS: Avalanche battle back twice, can’t hold on at Vancouver

Even until late in the third period, it looked like the Colorado Avalanche might start the new year on a new leaf. Colorado, which has lately made a habit of getting blown out early, had Vancouver tied midway through the third period before the Sedin brothers set up Sven Baertschi for the game-winning goal.

Baertschi scored twice in the contest, giving the Canucks a one-goal advantage in each instance. Henrik Sedin assisted on both Baertschi goals. The game-winner came on the power play following a Cody Goloubef delay of game penalty. Goloubef took two of Colorado’s four penalties on the night.

Mikko Rantanen (PP) and Tyson Barrie each scored to tie the game for Colorado in the loss. Calvin Pickard made 21 saves in his fifth consecutive start. Semyon Varlamov was scratched again as he continues to heal a groin injury.

Colorado has now lost four games in a row and nine of their last 10. At 12-24-1 with 25 points, the Avalanche are on pace for their worst points finish since moving to Colorado and fourth-worst points percentage in franchise history.