HIGHLIGHTS: Avs fight to the end, fall in Calgary

Yes, the Colorado Avalanche gave up two goals in the third period of Monday’s loss to the Calgary Flames. But for the first time in a while the Avs went down with a fight. Colorado scored a pair of goals themselves to make Calgary earn a 4-2 victory at Scotiabank Saddledome.

Sean Monahan had a goal and three assists for Calgary to earn first-star honors on the night. His power play goal, which deflected off Erik Johnson just 1:30 into the game, set the tone for a first two periods dominated by the Flames. Calgary put 20 shots on Calvin Pickard in those first two frames, compared to the 12 Colorado could muster on Brian Elliott. Micheal Ferland gave the Flames a 2-0 advantage early in the period.

But Colorado would not roll over as they’ve done of late in the third period. In their previous five games the Avalanche had been outscored 19-2 before Sven Andrighetto found the back of the net twice on Monday night. Troy Brouwer would score for Calgary sandwiched between Andrighetto’s goals and Johnny Gaudreau would add an empty-netter in the games closing seconds, but it was the largest third-period offensive output for Colorado in seven games.

The loss is Colorado’s 52 in regulation, which surpasses the 2013-14 Buffalo Sabres for the most regulation losses in a season since the NHL moved to its current overtime/shootout format. Colorado’s .287 points percentage also moves them into second-worst all time in franchise history. Only the Quebec Nordiques of 1989-90 (.194) were worse.