HIGHLIGHTS: Avs’ third-period woes continue in loss to Islanders

On consecutive nights the Colorado Avalanche surrendered three goals in the third period, dropping a pair of games in New York City. The Avs blew a 2-1 lead to the Rangers on Saturday night to give Henrik Lundqvist his 400th career victory. On Sunday they were outscored 5-1 by the Islanders in Brooklyn, including two goals from Anders Lee in the third period.

Colorado struck first on a nifty move by Joe Colborne in the first period, but that was the only offense they would muster on the night. Nick Leddy, who also had two assists, evened things in the first period. Leddy’s helper on a 5-on-3 power play in the second gave Ryan Strome his ninth goal of the year and a lead the Isles would not surrender.

The Avalanche took seven penalties that resulted in five power play opportunities for New York. Colorado was booked four times for roughing, including twice for Blake Comeau. The wheels fell off for the Avs in the third, down 3-1 at the time, when Comeau, John Mitchell and Nikita Zadorov were all sent off along with a pair of Islanders. Lee scored his second of the period on the ensuing power play. Jason Chimera capped the scoring just over two minutes later.

Colorado’s East Coast road trip continues on Tuesday against New Jersey and on Thursday in Buffalo. Both the Devils and Sabres are in seventh place in their divisions, despite having 56 points and winning record.