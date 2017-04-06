HIGHLIGHTS: Brewers use the long ball to down Rockies

In 2016, Tyler Chatwood allowed an average of just 1.69 earned runs per nine innings on the road. He allowed more than double that in his 2017 debut, including a pair of home runs in the fourth inning that provided all the offense the Milwaukee Brewers needed on Wednesday night. Eric Thames and Travis Shaw each went deep in the fourth inning to power the Brewers to a 6-1 victory over the Colorado Rockies at Miller Park in Milwaukee.

With the loss Chatwood has already equaled his road loss total from 2016. He tossed six innings on Wednesday, allowing seven hits and a walk, striking out five. Hernan Perez doubled with two out to score Ryan Braun in the sixth inning to extend Milwaukee’s lead to 4-0. Jordan Lyles surrendered a two-run home run to Jonathan Villar in the eighth to put the game out of reach for Colorado.

And while the pitching didn’t hold up for Bud Black‘s squad, the offense didn’t show up. Colorado mustered just five hits on the night, two of which came in the ninth inning when Mark Reynolds drove in Trevor Story, Colorado’s only offense of the game. Charlie Blackmon struck out swinging with the bases loaded in the ninth to end the game and cap an 0-for-3 night for the centerfielder. Colorado’s 1-2-3 hitters (Blackmon, DJ LeMahieu and Carlos Gonzalez) were a combined 0-for-9 in the game. Reynolds continued to stay hot for Colorado, going 2-for-4 with an RBI. Gerardo Parra also added another hit. The pair lead the Rockies offense through three games, each hitting .545 on the young season.

Colorado looks to take the series in Milwaukee with a win on Thursday. Antonio Senzatela makes his MLB debut in an early start. Chase Anderson gets the ball for Milwaukee. First pitch is 11:40 a.m. MDT. Colorado next heads to Denver for their opening weekend against the Dodgers.