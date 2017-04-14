HIGHLIGHTS: Bullpen big as Rockies beat Bumgarner

The starting pitching matchup figured to be a showdown of two of the top arms in the National League West – Colorado’s Jon Gray versus San Francisco’s Madison Bumgarner – but it was the Rockies bullpen that was the story of the night. After Gray departed the game having re-aggravated a toe injury, Chris Rusin and the Rockies bullpen shut down the Giants to deliver a 3-1 victory to open the four-game series in San Francisco.

Gray surrendered one hit and two walks over three innings, but had to leave the game after throwing just 34 pitches. His status will be re-evaluated Friday. Rusin, meanwhile, pitched 3.1 innings in long relief to earn the victory, allowing one run on two hits. Adam Ottavino earned his fifth save of the year, retiring four hitters and striking out two. Mike Dunn retired the only batter he faced in the eighth inning to earn his third hold. Closer Greg Holland allowed his first two hits of the season and had to work his way out of a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the ninth after walking the bases loaded, but forced a game-ending double-play to register his sixth save in as many tries.

Trevor Story provided the big hit for Colorado, taking a first-pitch Bumgarner fastball deep to left to give the Rockies a 2-0 lead in the fourth inning. Colorado would string together three singles in the top of the sixth inning courtesy of DJ LeMahieu, Nolan Arenado and Mark Reynolds to tack on an insurance run.

Colorado remains in San Francisco through the weekend. The Rockies will have played 14 consecutive games without a day off before getting two in four days next week. Tyler Anderson (1-1, 8.44) faces Johnny Cueto (2-0, 4.50) in the second game of the series on Friday night. First pitch is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. MDT. After the Giants series, Colorado faces the Dodgers in Los Angeles for a two-game set on Tuesday and Wednesday.