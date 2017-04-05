HIGHLIGHTS: Bullpen solid again as Rockies defeat Brewers

Two test. Two passes. The revamped Rockies bullpen is so far proving to be as-advertised through two games in 2017. The Colorado pen pitched 3.1 scoreless innings on Tuesday to help deliver a 6-5 victory over the Brewers in Milwaukee.

Tyler Anderson had the ball to start for Bud Black in the second game of the season. The second-year starter allowed three runs on five hits and a walk over the game’s first five innings before running into trouble in the sixth. The Brewers chased Anderson after he allowed two runs to score on three hits, but couldn’t record the inning’s final out. Jake McGee allowed a single to the only batter he faced before Carlos Estevez recorded the critical final out of the inning. Adam Ottavino allowed one walk in the seventh and Mike Dunn struck out the side in the eighth to preserve a one-run lead. Greg Holland retired the Brewers in order to earn his second save in as many tries.

On offense, Gerardo Parra led the way for Colorado with three hits and three RBIs. Parra did most of his damage on one swing in the fourth inning, a bases-clearing double. (He was thrown out trying to stretch it to a triple.) Trevor Story reached base four times (hit, three walks) and scored twice in the win. Every Rockies starter except catcher Tony Wolters recorded at least one hit, including Anderson.

Although Colorado’s bullpen has been perfect so far in two games, it is also being tested very early. Rockies relievers have already logged 8.1 innings pitched. That’s fourth-most in the majors already. Tyler Chatwood will have the start for Colorado on Wednesday to try and give the bullpen some rest. Chatwood was one of the best pitchers on the road in 2016, compiling an 8-1 record and 1.69 ERA in 13 starts.