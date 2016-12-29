HIGHLIGHTS: Chandler’s block delivers Nuggets over Timberwolves

Andrew Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns came out swinging against the Nuggets in Denver, but Nikola Jokic and Wilson Chandler fought back to deliver a 105-103 victory.

Wiggins had 25 points in the game, including 15 in the first quarter, to lead all scorers and the reigning rookie of the year, Towns, had a triple-double in the loss. Minnesota jumped out to a nine-point lead after one quarter, but the Nuggets went on a 13-0 run in the second quarter to knot things at 49 at the break.

Jokic had 16 points and 11 assists for his ninth double-double of the year. Chandler scored 17 in the win and his only block was one of the key plays of the game. After Danilo Gallinari hit the go-ahead jumper with :27 remaining, Wiggins got Chandler in isolation. The youngster drove on the veteran and experienced won out as Chandler pinned Wiggins’ shot against the backboard with the clock winding down. Minnesota couldn’t convert a desperation 3-pointer and the Nuggets hung on to win their second in a row and fifth game in seven.

Denver closes out the 2016 portion of the season with a home game against Philadelphia before traveling to Golden State to open the New Year on Jan. 2. The win pulls Denver to 14-18 on the year, tied with Sacramento for the eighth seed in the Western Conference.