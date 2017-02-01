HIGHLIGHTS: CU adds two-way MVP Nate Landman of Monte Vista (Calif.) HS

Throughout his career at Monte Vista (Calif.) High School, Nate Landman put together and incredible list of accolades. He was named East Bay Athletic League MVP as a two-way starter, he was named East Bay Defensive Player of the Year, as well as being selected by the San Francisco Chronicle for their All-Metro first-team defense.

Landman was not only a stud on defense, but he established himself as a serious threat on the other side of the ball. During his senior season, he caught 38 passes for 577 yards and seven touchdowns, as well as throwing for two scores.

Rivals rates him as a three-star outside linebacker at 6-foot-3 and 212 pounds. He should prove to be a force on the defensive side of the ball for coordinator D.J. Eliot.

Catch highlights of Nate Landman in the video above, courtesy of Buffs TV.