HIGHLIGHTS: Eagles drop playoff opener to Idaho

The Colorado Eagles dropped the first game of the 2017 Kelly Cup Playoffs, 4-2, to the Idaho Steelheads in Loveland. Forwards Rob Linsmayer and Jefferson Dahl each tallied a goal and an assist for Idaho, while goaltender Landon Bow earned the win in net with 32 saves to open the best-of-7 series.

Johnny Lazo scored in the first for Colorado to square things just before the 10-minute mark. Idaho would jump back in front by a pair of goals in the second period, though. Sean Zimmerman cut the deficit to one goal late in the second with a blast from the high slot.

Colorado put 12 shots on Bow in the third period, but could not get one past the 21-year-old Dallas Stars prospect. Brian Nugent scored an empty net goal late in the contest to double the Idaho advantage.

The series continues at Budweiser Event Center on Saturday night before shifting to Idaho next week. Puck drop is at 7:05 p.m. MDT.

Featured Image Credit: Standout Imagery, Colorado Eagles