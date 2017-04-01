HIGHLIGHTS: Eagles tie season wins mark with victory in Idaho

The Colorado Eagles now have two noteworthy wins records on the books for the 2016-17 season after skating to a 3-2 road victory over the Idaho Steelheads on Friday night. Colorado secured win No. 46 on the season, tying them for most regular-season wins in franchise history. The mark comes not long after an historic 17-game winning streak ended earlier this month. Colorado has three games remaining in the regular season, including one Saturday night against Idaho, to set the season wins mark.

Matt Brown played the hero on Friday night in Boise. With just 2:03 remaining, Brown broke a 2-2 tie when he fired a shot from the slot past Landon Bow to give Colorado the lead. Defenseman Matt Register leveled the score earlier in the period with an impressive slap shot past Bow. Casey Pierro-Zabotel gave the Eagles an early lead in the first period before the Steelheads took a 2-1 lead into the first intermission. Lukas Hafner made 35 saves in the win.

Colorado’s record win streak came to an end March 4. After losing back-to-back games for only the third time this season, they went on a five-game win streak mid-month only to lose three in a row before Friday’s win.

Colorado and Idaho each has secured a playoff berth, however Colorado is still in a battle with the Toledo Walleye and Allen Americans for top seed in the ECHL’s Western Conference. Toledo currently holds the top spot with 100 points. Colorado and Allen trail with 97 and 96, respectively. The Eagles face Idaho on Saturday night, then close the season with a pair of road games at Rapid City on April 7 and 8.

