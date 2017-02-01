HIGHLIGHTS: Finland’s Chris Mulumba commits to Colorado

One of the more interesting stories that has arisen from the University of Colorado’s signing day is that of defensive end Chris Mulumba. The Finland native never played football in high school but was a four-time national judo champion from 2009-12, as well as a state champion in wrestling in 2009.

Mulumba played a season at Diablo Valley Community College in 2015 where in 10 games he led the team with 63 tackles, nine tackles for losses and four sacks.

Rivals rated him a three-star recruit and at 6-foot-4, 270 pounds, he will add size and experience to new defensive coordinator D.J. Eliot’s front seven.

Check out some of Chris Mulumba’s highlights in the video above, courtesy of Buffs TV.