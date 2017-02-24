HIGHLIGHTS: Forsberg’s second straight hat trick downs Avalanche

No strangers to outstanding play from guys named Forsberg, the Colorado Avalanche probably could have done without this one. Nashville center Filip Forsberg scored a hat trick for the second game in a row as the Predators defeated the Avalanche 4-2 on home ice Thursday night.

Colorado, of course, was home to one of the all-time great goal-scorers, Hall of Fame center Peter Forsberg (no relation). The elder Forsberg also spent some time in Nashville, recording two goals in 17 games. The younger Forsberg scored that many in the second period on Thursday, adding an empty-netter in the game’s final minute to record his second consecutive hat trick. He scored three goals in an overtime loss to Calgary on Tuesday.

Jarome Iginla and Patrick Wiercioch each scored for Colorado to give them a 2-1 advantage in the second period before Forsberg scored the game’s next three goals unanswered. Iginla’s goal was number 619 for his career. He has 23 games this season to try and catch Avalanche GM Joe Sakic for 15th on the NHL’s all-time list with 625. For Forsberg, his career total now sits at 82 through 242 career games.

The loss was Colorado’s 40th in regulation, the first to reach that mark in the NHL this season. Colorado returns to Pepsi Center on Saturday to face Buffalo. Defenseman Erik Johnson, who has not played since Dec. 3 because of a broken fibula.