HIGHLIGHTS: James and Irving too much for road weary Nuggets

Playing three games in four nights is tough for any NBA team. Playing three games in four nights in three different cities, none of them you own, makes it even tougher. Playing the defending world champions in game three of that series might make you wonder if the NBA schedulers are out to get you.

The Denver Nuggets fell to 24-30 on the season with a 125-109 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night. Nikola Jokic scored 27 and pulled down 13 rebounds, but it was not enough to slow down the Cavs’ pair of superstars. LeBron James and Kyrie Irving each had 27 points, while James added 12 assists.

Denver kept things close through the first half, but didn’t have the stamina to keep pace with James and Irving in the end. Cleveland led by just four at the half, but outscored Denver by 10 in the third period and kept the Nuggets at arm’s distance until the final buzzer.

Even though the Nuggets have a day off on Sunday, there will be little rest for the team. They welcome last year’s Western Conference champion, Golden State, to Pepsi Center on Monday night.