HIGHLIGHTS: Jaylon Jackson of Cedar Hill (Texas) headed to Colorado

Although his senior season was lost to a knee injury, Jaylon Jackson still put together an impressive high school résumé. During his sophomore season, Jackson had 257 receiving yards and one touchdown, as well as rushing 32 times for 253 yards. Not only did he have an exciting year as an individual as a sophomore, he also helped Cedar Hill High School (Texas) win its second 6A state title in a row.

After competing at the 44th ranked high school in the nation, according to MaxPreps, Jackson will fit in nicely to the competitive culture at CU-Boulder.

Rivals lists him as a three-star recruit at 5-foot-10 and 150 pounds, adding more depth to the wide receiver position for offensive coordinators Darrin Chiaverini and Brian Lindgren.

Check out some of Jaylon Jackson’s highlights in the video above, courtesy of Buffs TV.