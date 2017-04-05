HIGHLIGHTS: Johnson caps big Avs comeback with OT winner

Having been eliminated from playoff contention for nearly a month, the Colorado Avalanche are skating out the end of the season for pride alone. In their penultimate home game, Colorado left the home crowd (and many visiting fans) with something positive to remember from a disappointing season. Erik Johnson scored the overtime game-winner in a 4-3 comeback victory over the top-seeded Chicago Blackhawks.

In a matchup of worst vs. first, Colorado came back from a three-goal deficit to earn their 22nd win of the season. Chicago raced out to an imposing lead with three consecutive goals in the second period before Colorado began its improbable comeback. Matt Duchene and Gabriel Landeskog each scored shorthanded goals in the second to give Colorado a fighter’s chance heading into the third period.

Mikhail Grigorenko crashed the net and took a beautiful cross-ice pass from Duchene early in the third to level the score. Colorado was relentless on the attack, posting 51 total shots on Scott Darling. Johnson took the puck coast-to-coast in overtime and beat Darling with a wrist shot to give Colorado the win.

The Avalanche play their final home game of the season on Thursday, hosting the Minnesota Wild. They close the season with a back-to-back in Dallas and then St. Louis on Saturday and Sunday.